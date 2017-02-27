Father, Daughter Killed in Possible S...

Father, Daughter Killed in Possible Street Race Crash

Monday Feb 13 Read more: NBC Los Angeles

The driver of a Chevolet Camaro and his teenage daughter were killed when the sports car crashed into a traffic signal pole in Palmdale Sunday Feb. 12, 2017. The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro and his teenage daughter were killed when the sports car crashed into a traffic signal pole in Palmdale during an apparent street race, sheriff's officials said Monday.

