City Files Nuisance Complaint Against...

City Files Nuisance Complaint Against Palmdale Inn

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: San Fernando Business Journal

The city of Palmdale has filed a nuisance complaint against the Palmdale Inn and its owner, citing health, safety and criminal codes violations at the business. The city filed the complaint for nuisance abatement and receivership in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, naming the 49-room hotel at 217 E. Palmdale Blvd. and its owner, Palmdale Lodging, a limited liability entity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) 13 hr Now_What- 7,056
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) 18 hr Arletha 7
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 18 hr Wondering2 222
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster 19 hr Wondering2 2
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 19 hr Wordly 510
AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11) Feb 14 Now_What- 212
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Feb 12 Tony 11
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 17 at 5:31PM PST

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC