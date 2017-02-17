City Files Nuisance Complaint Against Palmdale Inn

The city of Palmdale has filed a nuisance complaint against the Palmdale Inn and its owner, citing health, safety and criminal codes violations at the business. The city filed the complaint for nuisance abatement and receivership in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, naming the 49-room hotel at 217 E. Palmdale Blvd. and its owner, Palmdale Lodging, a limited liability entity.

