5-year-old girl killed in alleged DUI crash

A 5-year-old girl was killed in an alleged DUI crash Wednesday when the car she was traveling in veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a Ford F-750 dump truck in the Mojave area. The child died at the scene and Tyree Anthony Nelson, the driver of the 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix she was in, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

