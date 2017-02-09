3 face murder charges in deadly 1993 LA apartment fire

" Three alleged gang members who prosecutors say set a 1993 fire to retaliate against a building manager's attempt to quell drug sales have been charged with murder in connection with the blaze that tore through a Los Angeles apartment building filled with poor immigrants, killing seven children, three women and two late-term fetuses. Ramiro Valerio, 43, of Palmdale, and Joseph Monge, 41, of Montebello were arrested Feb. 3. Along with Johanna Lopez, 51, they were charged Tuesday with 12 counts of murder and other charges, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

