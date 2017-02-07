3 face murder charges in 1993 Los Angeles apartment fire

Three gang members accused in a 1993 fire set to retaliate against an attempt to quell drug sales at a Los Angeles apartment building were charged Tuesday with murder after the blaze killed seven children, three women and two late-term fetuses, prosecutors said. Ramiro Valerio, 43, of Palmdale and Joseph Monge, 41, of Montebello were arrested Feb. 3. Along with Johanna Lopez, 51, they were each charged with 12 counts of murder and other charges, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

