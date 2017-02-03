San Bernardino MountainsInland teachers to take flight with NASA
If you look up Tuesday night, you might just see two Inland school teachers boldly going where few have gone before - flying with NASA . Snowline Joint Unified middle school science teacher Wendi Rodriguez and Rialto Unified third grade teacher Marie Thornsberry will be hitching a ride with SOFIA, NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy .
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Pasquali
|221
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 31
|_Zoey_
|507
|AV needs to get rid of ghetto "people"! (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Now_What-
|210
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Jan 27
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|CarToonerville
|134
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Jan 25
|GalaxyDraperies
|3
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 21
|Tony
|10
