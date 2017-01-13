'Pillowcase Rapist' who was living in L.A. area must be confined to a state hospital, judge rules
Christopher Hubbart was convicted of two separate series of sexual assaults. He spent nearly 20 years in a state mental hospital under California's Sexually Violent Predator law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Wed
|75 Scorpio
|501
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 31
|Red Cloud
|8
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC