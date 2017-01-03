Palmdale man jailed following failed robbery at Pasadena Best Buy

PASADENA >> Police jailed a man Saturday afternoon following an ill-fated robbery attempt at a Pasadena Best Buy store, officials said. Gabriel Robert Murrieta, 42. of Palmdale was arrested following the 2:25 p.m. incident at the electronics store, 3415 E. Foothill Blvd. , according to Pasadena police officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.