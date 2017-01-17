One storm dumps rain on Southern Cali...

One storm dumps rain on Southern California, another on the way

Wednesday Jan 11

The first of two back-to-back storms dropped light steady rain on the Southland today, creating what National Weather Service forecasters described as hazardous driving condition and a minor threat of debris flows down slopes stripped of vegetation by wildfires. At the same time, gusty southwest winds will sweep the region through this morning, with the winds forecast to subside early this afternoon.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 19 at 8:30PM PST

