One storm dumps rain on Southern California, another on the way
The first of two back-to-back storms dropped light steady rain on the Southland today, creating what National Weather Service forecasters described as hazardous driving condition and a minor threat of debris flows down slopes stripped of vegetation by wildfires. At the same time, gusty southwest winds will sweep the region through this morning, with the winds forecast to subside early this afternoon.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|12 hr
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Wed
|AVRV
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 11
|75 Scorpio
|501
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
