New year, new labor laws

New year, new labor laws

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Tehachapi News

Tom See, of Tom See and Associates, discusses changes to California labor laws during the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. Jay Rosenlieb, of Klein, DeNatale, Goldner, Cooper, Rosenlieb and Kimball, discusses changes to California labor laws during the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. Tom See, of Tom See and Associates, discusses changes to California labor laws during the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. Jay Rosenlieb, of Klein, DeNatale, Goldner, Cooper, Rosenlieb and Kimball, discusses changes to California labor laws during the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. With the new year come new labor laws, some of which went into effect Jan. 1. However, other laws will not be effective until later in the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 9 hr Pasquali 503
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Sat Tony 10
News Lancaster: Brenda Saxton, 55 (Sep '09) Jan 20 Her son 6
Woman bites officer (May '11) Jan 19 jugglife17 4
Employment Opportunity Jan 18 AVRV 1
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Jan 8 Now_What- 7,051
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Gale Strassberg r... 2
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 23 at 4:50AM PST

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC