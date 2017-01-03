Man suspected of stealing gifts from ...

Man suspected of stealing gifts from under Palmdale Christmas tree arrested

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

A man is suspected of stealing gifts from under a Christmas tree at a Palmdale home about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at a home in the 1200 block of East Avenue S. PALMDALE >> A 25-year-old parolee described as a real-life Grinch for allegedly stealing gifts from beneath a Christmas tree at a home in Palmdale was arrested Thursday. The burglary occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 23 at a home in the 1200 block of East Avenue S, according to Deputy Jodi Wolfe of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) 21 hr JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration 23 hr Tony 9
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Thu 75 Scorpio 499
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Dec 17 Now_What- 7,045
News Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient... Dec 15 Rip Chen picket 1
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,886 • Total comments across all topics: 277,669,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC