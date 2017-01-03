Man suspected of stealing gifts from under Palmdale Christmas tree arrested

A man is suspected of stealing gifts from under a Christmas tree at a Palmdale home about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at a home in the 1200 block of East Avenue S. PALMDALE >> A 25-year-old parolee described as a real-life Grinch for allegedly stealing gifts from beneath a Christmas tree at a home in Palmdale was arrested Thursday. The burglary occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 23 at a home in the 1200 block of East Avenue S, according to Deputy Jodi Wolfe of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale Station.

