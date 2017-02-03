Judge tosses conviction of man jailed...

Judge tosses conviction of man jailed for 11 years in Palmdale murder

Monday Jan 23

LOS ANGELES >> A Los Angeles judge Monday overturned a former security guard's conviction for an 18-year-old woman's shooting death in a Palmdale park-and-ride lot nearly 17 years ago, noting that new evidence points to gang members who may have killed her during a robbery. Los Angeles County prosecutors earlier this month asked that Raymond Lee Jennings' conviction for the Feb. 22, 2000, shooting death of Antelope Valley College student Michelle O'Keefe be thrown out.

