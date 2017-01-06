Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment
Seaman Gabriela Ramos, from Palmdale, Calif., paints handrails on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower . Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|3 hr
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Wed
|AVRV
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 11
|75 Scorpio
|501
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC