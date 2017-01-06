Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

Seaman Gabriela Ramos, from Palmdale, Calif., paints handrails on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower . Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.

