Chase Comes to Dead End on Cemetery Road in Palmdale

The driver -- who was wanted for armed robbery -- led deputies on a chase that began around 6 p.m. in Santa Clarita, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Palmdale station. After failing to ram through a gate on Cemetery Road in Palmdale, the driver and several others in the car surrendered to authorities.

