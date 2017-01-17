2 hikers rescued near Devila s Punch Bowl
PALMDALE >> Two hikers were hoisted into a fire department helicopter today after they became stranded near Devil's Punch Bowl in the Angeles National Forest near Palmdale amid a building winter storm. Neither hiker was injured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman bites officer (May '11)
|Thu
|jugglife17
|4
|Employment Opportunity
|Wed
|AVRV
|1
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Jan 11
|75 Scorpio
|501
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Jan 8
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Gale Strassberg r...
|2
|Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11)
|Jan 5
|JailBrendan
|6
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Jan 5
|Tony
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC