2 hikers rescued near Devila s Punch Bowl

PALMDALE >> Two hikers were hoisted into a fire department helicopter today after they became stranded near Devil's Punch Bowl in the Angeles National Forest near Palmdale amid a building winter storm. Neither hiker was injured, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

