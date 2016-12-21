When exactly will the rain show up in Southern California?
Much of Southern California will get at least 24 hours of virtually nonstop rain starting Thursday as a storm moves in, according to a National Weather Service forecaster. The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive later Thursday evening, after most commuters have made it home, meteorologist Larissa Johnson said.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Dec 23
|mayhem34245
|39
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|75 Scorpio
|497
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
