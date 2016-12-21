When exactly will the rain show up in...

When exactly will the rain show up in Southern California?

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Whittier Daily News

Much of Southern California will get at least 24 hours of virtually nonstop rain starting Thursday as a storm moves in, according to a National Weather Service forecaster. The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive later Thursday evening, after most commuters have made it home, meteorologist Larissa Johnson said.

