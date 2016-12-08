New Efforts to Push Roadside Marijuan...

New Efforts to Push Roadside Marijuana DUI Test

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: DUIblog

In April of 2015 I wrote about Assembly Bill 1356, written by Assemblyman Tom Lackey from Palmdale, California, which would have allowed law enforcement to use a device similar to a breathalyzer that could detect the presence of marijuana and a number of other drugs in a driver's system. However, with the passing of Proposition 64 which allowed the use of recreational marijuana in California, Lackey who is a former sergeant with the California Highway Patrol, has introduced a new bill similar to that of the failed AB1356.

