NASA Considers Shorter First Crewed SLS/Orion Mission

Thursday Dec 8

The first crewed flight of NASA's Orion spacecraft may fly a shorter mission than previously considered, with only a loop around the moon rather than an extended stay there. In a presentation to a Nov. 30 meeting of the NASA Advisory Council in Palmdale, California, Bill Gerstenmaier, NASA associate administrator for human exploration and operations, discussed what he described as a new proposal for Exploration Mission 2 that would last eight days.

