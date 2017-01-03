Man wanted in connection with stolen Christmas gifts in Palmdale

Derrick Hairston is wanted in connection with stealing Christmas gifts under a tree in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said A 25-year-old man from Palmdale is wanted in connection with an incident where Christmas gifts were stolen from under a tree at an apartment in Palmdale. Derrick Hairston was identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective John Hall as a potential suspect on Thursday.

