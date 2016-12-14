Making Christmas memories while ensuring mission success
Airman 1st Class Jake Goff of Palmdale, Calif., 436th Security Forces Squadron defender, checks an ID card Dec. 12, 2016, at the base housing gate on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Defenders ensure year-round security coverage of the installation and its assets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Fri
|mayhem34245
|39
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|75 Scorpio
|497
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC