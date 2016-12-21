Light Showers Arrive for Morning Drive
"Moderate to heavy rainfall Friday night into early Saturday will bring a risk of urban roadway flooding, and mud and debris flows within recent burn areas," said an NWS statement. "This cold storm will bring the potential for rapidly lowering snow levels, with gusty winds and showers likely to persist through Saturday afternoon."
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Fri
|mayhem34245
|39
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|75 Scorpio
|497
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
