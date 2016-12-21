Burglar steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
A man is suspected of stealing gifts from under a Christmas tree at a Palmdale home about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at a home in the 1200 block of East Avenue S. PALMDALE >> A Grinch of a burglar who stole gifts from beneath a Christmas tree in Palmdale was being sought Tuesday. The burglary occurred about 5:15 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1200 block of East Avenue S, according to Deputy Jodi Wolfe of the Sheriff's Palmdale Station.
