Bill bans cannabis use while driving

Bill bans cannabis use while driving

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

It's currently illegal to have an "open container" of weed in a vehicle. It's also illegal to drive while high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacy Barker and Brendon Borrelli (Jun '11) 7 hr JailBrendan 6
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration 9 hr Tony 9
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 19 hr 75 Scorpio 499
beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12) Dec 31 Red Cloud 8
Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13) Dec 23 mayhem34245 39
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Dec 17 Now_What- 7,045
News Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient... Dec 15 Rip Chen picket 1
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,584

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC