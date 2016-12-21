Assemblyman pushes again for a driving-while-stoned test
With recreational cannabis legal in California, state leaders are taking another stab at letting law enforcement test the saliva of people suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana. Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, this week introduced a bill that would allow officers to take a spit swab from drivers who've failed field sobriety tests.
