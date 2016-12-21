New and expanded edition of the New K...

New and expanded edition of the New Kentucky Colonels' Live in Sweden 1973 now available on CD

Tuesday Nov 29

Thanks to the legendary Roland White and Diane Bouska for this very special news: It's been forty-three years in the making, but finally a complete recording of the New Kentucky Colonels' Live in Sweden 1973 is available. Captured in two successive nights at the Mosebacke club in Stockholm, the 26-song CD showcases brothers Roland, Clarence , and Eric White and banjo master Alan Munde at their artistic peak.

