New and expanded edition of the New Kentucky Colonels' Live in Sweden 1973 now available on CD
Thanks to the legendary Roland White and Diane Bouska for this very special news: It's been forty-three years in the making, but finally a complete recording of the New Kentucky Colonels' Live in Sweden 1973 is available. Captured in two successive nights at the Mosebacke club in Stockholm, the 26-song CD showcases brothers Roland, Clarence , and Eric White and banjo master Alan Munde at their artistic peak.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking Sponsored by Government (Apr '13)
|Fri
|mayhem34245
|39
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|75 Scorpio
|497
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Infant found not breathing, later dies
|Dec 6
|Steve
|1
|Religion Briefs (Oct '08)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|9
|beautiful pit is going to be put down needs hom... (Mar '12)
|Dec 6
|Steve
|5
