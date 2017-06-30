More on Plus
Clifford The Big Red Dog "Birdy Makes Three/Home Is Where The Fun Is" And Birdy Makes Three - When Emily finds a baby bird, she decides to take care of it until it learns to fly. Clifford learns that even when she's busy with other things Emily never stops loving him.
