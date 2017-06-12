New designation might mean more international flights out of John Wayne Airport
A proposed change in designation for John Wayne Airport could mean more international flights and slightly cheaper tickets for travelers flying out of the Santa Ana airport. The office of Rep. Luis Correa, D-Santa Ana said Monday that he plans to propose an amendment this week to a budget bill for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that would declare John Wayne a so-called "port of entry" airport, meaning the federal government would pay for customs and border patrol services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Copykatz Showroom Closes in Downtown Palm Springs (Nov '08)
|Jun 25
|Ldynps
|4
|Former Officer Dennis Decker Accused of Raping ... (Apr '08)
|Jun 24
|its me daisy
|24
|Review: La Ventana Apartment (Oct '12)
|Jun 23
|Joshua B
|2
|11 Suspects Arrested In Whitewater Graffiti Sting (May '07)
|Jun 19
|Killer hill syndrome
|84
|Review: California's Desert Great America Fair
|Jun 15
|CABAZON CALIFORNIA
|1
|Review: Morongo Casino & Resort
|Jun 15
|MORONGO CABAZON
|1
|Calif. DA's Investigator, 5 Family Members Foun... (Apr '08)
|Jun 10
|Erik gonzalez
|23
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC