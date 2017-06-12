New designation might mean more inter...

New designation might mean more international flights out of John Wayne Airport

Monday Jun 12

A proposed change in designation for John Wayne Airport could mean more international flights and slightly cheaper tickets for travelers flying out of the Santa Ana airport. The office of Rep. Luis Correa, D-Santa Ana said Monday that he plans to propose an amendment this week to a budget bill for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that would declare John Wayne a so-called "port of entry" airport, meaning the federal government would pay for customs and border patrol services.

