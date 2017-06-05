Murder suspect was previously deported, ICE officials say
A 24-year-old Nipomo man arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death had been deported from the United States nine months before the murder, according to Federal immigration officials. SLO County Sheriff's Office deputies took Julio Caesar Alonso into custody May 31 after they discovered the body of his girlfriend, identified as 24-year-old Paulina Ramirez-Diaz in a home in the 600 block of Pomeroy Avenue in Nipomo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Fuckoff
|3
|Review: SunLine Transit Agency
|May 20
|SUNLINE TRANSIT A...
|5
|Review: Taco Bell
|May 20
|PALM SPRINGS TACO...
|1
|Review: Palm Springs Transit Center
|May 20
|PALM SPRINGS TRAN...
|1
|Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito
|May 20
|Carls Jr Green Bu...
|1
|Review: Sizzler Restaurant
|May 19
|SIZZLER PALM SPRINGS
|1
|Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
|May 19
|POPEYES PALM SPRINGS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC