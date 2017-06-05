Murder suspect was previously deporte...

Murder suspect was previously deported, ICE officials say

A 24-year-old Nipomo man arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death had been deported from the United States nine months before the murder, according to Federal immigration officials. SLO County Sheriff's Office deputies took Julio Caesar Alonso into custody May 31 after they discovered the body of his girlfriend, identified as 24-year-old Paulina Ramirez-Diaz in a home in the 600 block of Pomeroy Avenue in Nipomo.

