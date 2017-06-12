La Copine Is a Warm Brunch Getaway in the High California Desert
Welcome to One Far Place, a Road Trip Week special where Eater LA takes a look at one out-of-the-way restaurant that is more than worth the drive. First up, this High Desert brunch specialist that draws lines despite a far-flung location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: California's Desert Great America Fair
|6 hr
|CABAZON CALIFORNIA
|1
|Review: Morongo Casino & Resort
|6 hr
|MORONGO CABAZON
|1
|Calif. DA's Investigator, 5 Family Members Foun... (Apr '08)
|Jun 10
|Erik gonzalez
|23
|Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 5
|Fuckoff
|3
|Review: SunLine Transit Agency
|May 20
|SUNLINE TRANSIT A...
|5
|Review: Taco Bell
|May 20
|PALM SPRINGS TACO...
|1
|Review: Palm Springs Transit Center
|May 20
|PALM SPRINGS TRAN...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC