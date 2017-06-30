EY Announces Winners for the Entrepre...

EY Announces Winners for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 San Diego Award

From left to right: Mark Baum - Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Chuck Myers - Airgain, Inc., Carlos Michan - Strata Equity Group, Inc., David Inmon - Redhorse Corporation, Dave Gilbert - National Funding )--EY is pleased to announce the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in San Diego. This group of leading entrepreneurs were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

