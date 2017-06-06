District Attorneya s office rules that fatal Palm Springs officer-involved shooting was justified

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday, June 6, that the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man by a Palm Springs police officer last year was legally justified. Abraham Ortiz of Desert Hot Springs was shot just after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2016 in the parking lot of the Rite Aid at 366 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

