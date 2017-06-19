9 Cats Left Abandoned in Palm Springs, CA, Self-Storage Unit
Nine cats were found earlier this month locked inside a unit at a StorAmerica Self Storage facility in Palm Springs, Calif. All of the animals were contained in crates.
