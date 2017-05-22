Riverside County remembers its fallen officers, adds names to memorial

Local law enforcement officers participate in the Riverside County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony at the "Safe in His Arms" memorial statue in Riverside on Monday, May 22, 2017. Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The names of two Palm Springs police officers who gave their lives in the line of duty were added to the "Safe in His Arms" memorial Monday during the 34th annual Riverside County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony & Run.

