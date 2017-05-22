Riverside County remembers its fallen...

Riverside County remembers its fallen officers, adds names to memorial

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Local law enforcement officers participate in the Riverside County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony at the "Safe in His Arms" memorial statue in Riverside on Monday, May 22, 2017. Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG) The names of two Palm Springs police officers who gave their lives in the line of duty were added to the "Safe in His Arms" memorial Monday during the 34th annual Riverside County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony & Run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen shot New Year's Day not yet identified (Jan '12) Jun 5 Fuckoff 3
Review: SunLine Transit Agency May 20 SUNLINE TRANSIT A... 5
Review: Taco Bell May 20 PALM SPRINGS TACO... 1
Review: Palm Springs Transit Center May 20 PALM SPRINGS TRAN... 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito May 20 Carls Jr Green Bu... 1
Review: Sizzler Restaurant May 19 SIZZLER PALM SPRINGS 1
Review: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen May 19 POPEYES PALM SPRINGS 1
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC