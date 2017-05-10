Proper Hospitality Taps Arash Azarbarzin as President, COO
A leader with executive and management experience at luxury brands such as St. Regis and Four Seasons, and who was instrumental in the establishment of the W Hotels & Resorts brand, Azarbarzin was also a founding member of sbe Hotel Group, where he served as president for the last 12 years. In his role, he led the creation and expansion of fully integrated hospitality concepts including SLS Hotels; Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences; and Redbury Hotels.
