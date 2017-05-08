One ejected, two hurt when truck roll...

One ejected, two hurt when truck rolls over in Palm Springs

Monday May 8

Two people were hurt Monday, May 8, when a pickup truck rolled over on Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, including one male who was ejected, authorities said. It happened at 5:41 a.m. on Palm Canyon Drive at Angel Canyon Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.

