Cabazon driver hospitalized since May...

Cabazon driver hospitalized since May 8 crash dies

Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The hospitalized driver of a reported stolen vehicle involved in a May 8 crash died Monday, May 15, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to a Riverside County Sheriff/Coroner's news release. The California Highway Patrol station in Indio had identified Hinojosa as the driver of a 1997 Ford Ranger that was headed south on the 111 Highway in Palm Springs south of Overture Drive, when the driver lost control, the vehicle overturned and he was ejected.

