Rainbow-painted pad on sale
A rainbow home that looks just like a painting has been listed for $499,000. Located at 556 S. Vista Oro in Palm Springs, Calif., the property is unique, to say the least.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany's On El Paseo Horrible Customer Service...
|Apr 10
|Former Tiffany Cu...
|1
|Best Male Singer
|Apr 6
|jazz toast
|1
|'General Hospital' stars reunite for charity co...
|Apr 5
|ERIC
|11
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|strange stuff maybe bring more storms and turn ...
|Mar 26
|people whats next
|1
|mexican landscapers dump in the desert (Nov '14)
|Mar 24
|sandy skat
|59
|Scary, Saw Russian Soldier in Palm Desert 3 wee... (Apr '14)
|Mar '17
|Wow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC