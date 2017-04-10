Palm Springs security guard arrested ...

Palm Springs security guard arrested on suspicion of intentionally...

Monday Apr 10 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

The ordeal was witnessed by Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes, who was off duty at the time and on his way out of town, according to a Palm Springs Police Department news release. Reyes witnessed the security guard - 23-year-old Jalen Gilmer, who was sitting in a markd vehicle - arguing with a pedestrian near the intersection of North Indian Canyon Drive and East Stevens Road about 6:45 a.m, the news release said.

