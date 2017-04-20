Big-rig flips on Highway 111 as Coachella traffic picks up
Slow-moving traffic out of the Coachella Valley was mildly hindered Monday, April 24, 2017, by an overturned big-rig in the southbound lanes of Highway 111. A big-rig has flipped on one of the two main arteries between the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles just as traffic heading out of the valley after the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began to pick up.
