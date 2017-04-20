Big-rig flips on Highway 111 as Coach...

Big-rig flips on Highway 111 as Coachella traffic picks up

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Slow-moving traffic out of the Coachella Valley was mildly hindered Monday, April 24, 2017, by an overturned big-rig in the southbound lanes of Highway 111. A big-rig has flipped on one of the two main arteries between the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles just as traffic heading out of the valley after the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began to pick up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palm Springs citizens group seeks vote on Deser... (Jan '13) 11 hr johnny b good 3
Renaissance hotel 11 hr Jumper 1
News Former Officer Dennis Decker Accused of Raping ... (Apr '08) Tue another post 23
HELP!!! From anyone PLEASE May 14 sharon 1
Retirement May 12 Deede 1
Ronnie Bailey from West Virginia May 11 Wow 1
Paid California political focus group Wednesday... May 4 caobserver 1
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC