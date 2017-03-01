These Curious Billboards in California Show the Exact Natural Landscapes Behind Them
An artist in California is replacing garish billboard ads with nature photos that blend almost perfectly into the surrounding landscapes-because they show the landscapes themselves. Jennifer Bolande's "Visible Distance/Second Sight" is gracing roadside scenes along Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino in Palm Springs, California.
