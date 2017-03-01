These Curious Billboards in Californi...

These Curious Billboards in California Show the Exact Natural Landscapes Behind Them

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Adfreak

An artist in California is replacing garish billboard ads with nature photos that blend almost perfectly into the surrounding landscapes-because they show the landscapes themselves. Jennifer Bolande's "Visible Distance/Second Sight" is gracing roadside scenes along Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino in Palm Springs, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Adfreak.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
oh no trump got tap wire Sun trumpneeds tap in... 1
well people trump has lied before Sat trump likes atten... 1
News Buddy Greco's Supper Club Closes (Sep '09) Sat sneakerssalestore 6
trump lies Feb 22 STORM CHASER 5
News Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre... Feb 22 Well Well 2
Jay Leno and David Thornton are dying of Syph Feb 20 Truth 1
I'm gay too Feb 18 Kinkyboy 4
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC