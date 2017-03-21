The Palm Canyon Theatre Celebrates The Rhythm Of Life With Tony Winning Musical Sweet Charity
Originally directed and choreographed by directing and dancing legend Bob Fosse, Sweet Charity at the Palm Canyon Theatre is focused on bringing that Fosse style to Palm Springs. Choreographer Stephanie Eley, a stage veteran, is sharing her expertise with dancers from various studios across the valley and many College of the Desert students.
