PS Underground Creates a Steamy, Sultry, Provocative Lost Cherry...

A new collaboration between the one-of-a-kind culinary event company PS Underground and Pete's Hideaway has unveiled a new addition to the Palm Springs entertainment scene: CLUB ROUGE, a secret, underground nightclub and showroom. The grand opening was last Saturday when PS UNDERGROUND presented the "Lost Cherry Cabaret," a late-night, sultry nightclub show patterned after the "Kit Kat Club" in the musical "Cabaret" and harkening back to the dark, provocative cabaret clubs of the 1920s and 30s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.