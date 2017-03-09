PS Underground Creates a Steamy, Sultry, Provocative Lost Cherry...
A new collaboration between the one-of-a-kind culinary event company PS Underground and Pete's Hideaway has unveiled a new addition to the Palm Springs entertainment scene: CLUB ROUGE, a secret, underground nightclub and showroom. The grand opening was last Saturday when PS UNDERGROUND presented the "Lost Cherry Cabaret," a late-night, sultry nightclub show patterned after the "Kit Kat Club" in the musical "Cabaret" and harkening back to the dark, provocative cabaret clubs of the 1920s and 30s.
