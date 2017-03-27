New pollution detection devices reveal potential toxic risks in Southern California air

This is an air pollution monitor placed outside Anaplex Corp. in Paramount, a small employee-owned plant which does metal plating and anodizing for aerospace companies. As the reports began landing on Wayne Nastri's desk last fall showing alarmingly high levels of cancer-causing pollution had been unexpectedly detected in a working-class area of southeast Los Angeles County, a stark concern arose: This may not be an isolated problem.

