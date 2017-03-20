Man allegedly arrested while wearing ...

Man allegedly arrested while wearing victim's Gucci slippers charged in Palm Springs home burglaries

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

A man who allegedly burglarized two Palm Springs homes and was later caught wearing a stolen pair of a victim's Gucci slippers was charged Wednesday, March 15 with burglary, vehicle theft and receiving stolen property. Joshua Ramey, 28, of the San Bernardino County community of Landers, is accused of burglarizing one house twice in December and then burglarizing a second home last month.

