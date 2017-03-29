High winds hit Southern California; tumbleweeds, dust storm snarl traffic
The strongest winds were expected to make an appearance around 9 p.m., according to meteorologists, and public safety officials who tried to get the word out about a potentially hazardous drive. The National Weather service advised people who live in the Inland region mountains and deserts to exercise caution, as strong winds could topple trees, damage power lines and whip up plenty of dust and sand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany's On El Paseo Horrible Customer Service...
|Mon
|Former Tiffany Cu...
|1
|Best Male Singer
|Apr 6
|jazz toast
|1
|'General Hospital' stars reunite for charity co...
|Apr 5
|ERIC
|11
|Couture to Canvas Yvonne DiMora Glamour Girls A...
|Mar 29
|James M
|1
|strange stuff maybe bring more storms and turn ...
|Mar 26
|people whats next
|1
|mexican landscapers dump in the desert (Nov '14)
|Mar 24
|sandy skat
|59
|Scary, Saw Russian Soldier in Palm Desert 3 wee... (Apr '14)
|Mar 23
|Wow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC