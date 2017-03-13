Charles Busch honors five great women of cabaret - dressed as a woman
Tony Award-nominated Broadway playwright and drag legend Charles Busch will pay tribute to five late cabaret stars in his new show "Lady at the Mic." The music comedy show will be presented at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Thursday through Sunday, and at the Purple Room in Palm Springs on March 17-18.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Palm Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Mar 8
|Option2
|33
|Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|Pamela_e
|159
|oh no trump got tap wire
|Mar 5
|trumpneeds tap in...
|1
|well people trump has lied before
|Mar 4
|trump likes atten...
|1
|Buddy Greco's Supper Club Closes (Sep '09)
|Mar 4
|sneakerssalestore
|6
|trump lies
|Feb 22
|STORM CHASER
|5
|Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre...
|Feb 22
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palm Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC