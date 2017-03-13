Charles Busch honors five great women...

Charles Busch honors five great women of cabaret - dressed as a woman

Tuesday Mar 7

Tony Award-nominated Broadway playwright and drag legend Charles Busch will pay tribute to five late cabaret stars in his new show "Lady at the Mic." The music comedy show will be presented at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Thursday through Sunday, and at the Purple Room in Palm Springs on March 17-18.

