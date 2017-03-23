Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of New Coachella Valley Location
To celebrate the grand opening, the Palm Springs restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Monday, March 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,800 square foot interior with seating for 72 and an additional 56 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 201 N. Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Andreas Road.
