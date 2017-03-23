Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Gra...

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of New Coachella Valley Location

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: World News Report

To celebrate the grand opening, the Palm Springs restaurant will offer FREE build-your-own artisanal pizzas on Monday, March 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. The highly anticipated restaurant, which features a 2,800 square foot interior with seating for 72 and an additional 56 seats on an outdoor patio, is located at 201 N. Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Andreas Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scary, Saw Russian Soldier in Palm Desert 3 wee... (Apr '14) 7 hr Wow 4
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Mar 20 masshole3456 34
mexican landscapers dump in the desert (Nov '14) Mar 17 sandy skat 56
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar 8 Pamela_e 159
oh no trump got tap wire Mar 5 trumpneeds tap in... 1
well people trump has lied before Mar 4 trump likes atten... 1
News Buddy Greco's Supper Club Closes (Sep '09) Mar 4 sneakerssalestore 6
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC