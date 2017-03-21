ADVERTISING: Another insight on PSFK for Members
Jennifer Bolande , renowned for her photography, sculpture and film work, has taken over several billboards along the Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino in Palm Springs, California. Bolande has replaced the typical advertisements with photos of the landscapes behind the billboards.
