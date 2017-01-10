Soak it in: Palm Spring's sun and swa...

Soak it in: Palm Spring's sun and swank midcentury modern style

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: OregonLive.com

Locals say it in hushed tones, but I knew it already: People come to Palm Springs in Southern California's Coachella Valley for the architecture. Whether you're a fan of midcentury modern -- glass walls, indoor-outdoor living and other Jet Age-styling that captured the era's optimism and embrace of revolutionary housing -- you have to know that the architecture's ideals of low profile and high swank define Palm Springs.

