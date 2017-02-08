Mr. Midcentury Modernism is ready for...

Mr. Midcentury Modernism is ready for his Palm Springs close-up

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

You don't have to have a Midcentury Modern home in Palm Spring to get that look, says interior designer Christopher Kennedy . You can draw design inspiration from Modernism Week - the celebration of Midcentury Modern architecture and design and preservation running through Feb. 26 in Palm Springs, including Kennedy's annual show house , which is a signature event at Modernism Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palm Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre... 1 hr Well Well 2
Jay Leno and David Thornton are dying of Syph Mon Truth 1
trump lies Sun Pasquali 3
I'm gay too Feb 18 Kinkyboy 4
Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07) Feb 18 Lookin1234 32
Review: Coachella Valley Collection Service (Nov '14) Feb 14 MRS NUNEZ 4
hope you having fun mr pres Feb 4 grow up trump 1
See all Palm Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palm Springs Forum Now

Palm Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palm Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palm Springs, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC